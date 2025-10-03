Ponnam Prabhakar urges Ministry of Defence to clear SCB’s Rs 1000 Cr dues

,Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, on Friday, October 3 wrote a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asking him to clear Rs 1,000 crores pending in user charges from the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

The minister stated that timely clearance of the dues would allow the state government to maintain and upgrade public infrastructure in areas that overlap with the defence jurisdictions.

He also thanked the Government of India for agreeing to allocate certain defence lands for public use and urged it to expedite the process of handing them over, stressing that these land parcels are critical for implementing ongoing infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, the minister pointed out that the elections for the Secunderabad Cantonment Board have not been held in the past few years and asked for them to be undertaken at the earliest.