Poonam Pandey stops fan who tries to kiss her, internet reacts

Mumbai: Poonam Pandey is back in the headlines after a shocking incident during a paparazzi session. While talking to photographers, a fan came up behind her, asking for a selfie. As she agreed, the fan suddenly tried to kiss her without permission. Poonam quickly pushed him away, and the paparazzi around her stepped in to stop him.

The video of the incident went viral online, but people had mixed reactions. Some felt bad for Poonam and criticized the fan’s behavior. Others, however, believed the incident was staged for publicity. Comments like “This looks scripted” and “Bad acting” flooded social media.

What do you think guys it's PR or something else?

Remember that she is Poonam Pandey #PoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/kG7tR3f5G2 — 🇸‌🇰‌🇲‌ (@theskm20) February 21, 2025

Past Controversies Follow Her

This isn’t the first time Poonam Pandey has been surrounded by controversy. In February 2024, she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Later, she revealed she was alive and said the stunt was to spread awareness about the disease. Many criticized her for using such a serious issue for attention.

Poonam Pandey often grabs attention with her bold social media posts and controversial actions. She has also been in the news for her troubled marriage and divorce from film producer Sam Bombay.