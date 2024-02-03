Poonam Pandey to face 5 years of jail?

Mumbai: Poonam Pandey, a controversial actress, recently pretended to die from cervical cancer in order to raise awareness about the disease.

On February 2nd, her official Instagram account declared her dead of cervical cancer—only for it to become clear later that everything had been an elaborate publicity stunt.

The social media post shared on Poonam Pandey’s Instagram account read: “This morning is difficult for us. I am deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our dear Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that came into contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, We ask for privacy while we remember her fondly for all we shared.”

‘I am here, alive..’: Poonam Pandey

Today, February 3rd, the star, who has a history of courting controversy through provocative acts, took to Instagram once more and revealed that she is still alive and explained that she had faked her demise as a way of getting people talking about cervical cancer.

In a video, Poonam said, “I am alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I can’t say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer.”

Some reports suggest that there could be consequences for such behavior. According to latest reports, she may now face a fine of Rs 10 lakh and up to five years of jail. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Once news broke that she hadn’t actually died after all, many internet users reacted angrily calling for her arrest and punishment.

Poonam Pandey receiving a well deserved award pic.twitter.com/fyVmV938Dp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 3, 2024

HEIGHT OF SHAMELESSNESS & INSENSITIVITY!!! — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) February 3, 2024

Whoever crafted the Poonam Pandey campaign, must know that the message that comes out is that people don’t die of cervical cancer. 🥲 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 3, 2024