Popular director hits at Salman Khan, calls him ‘criminal’

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap are once again making headlines for their ongoing feud. Just ahead of Dabangg’s 15th anniversary, Abhinav Kashyap has reignited his long-standing issues with the actor.

In a fiery interview with Bollywood Thikana, the filmmaker launched fresh accusations, calling Salman a criminal and questioning how such a man could play a patriotic soldier in his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Abhinav’s Explosive Statements on Salman Khan

In the interview, Abhinav said, “One hypothetical situation could be that Salman orders a hit on me.” He claimed that while Salman stays silent, his fans and associates attack him online. “He is not saying anything while I am criticising him, but his sycophants seem to have a problem with it. This man has destroyed his life to an extent that it is beyond saving now,” he said. Taking a direct dig at Salman’s film, Abhinav questioned, “A criminal like him will play a soldier?”

The director also accused Salman of trying to buy his silence with money, saying, “That’s his problem, that his money is of no use here. I am not for sale. He can’t buy me.” Reflecting on their fallout, Abhinav added, “He begged me for a film, and I gave him a chance with Dabangg, but he stabbed me in the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main.”

Salman’s Subtle Comeback on Bigg Boss 19

Salman Khan responded indirectly on Bigg Boss 19 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Without naming Abhinav, he said, “People are just sitting and making any sort of claims. They appear on podcasts and waste time spreading lies because they have no work.” In another segment, he quipped, “There is one more Dabangg insaan who has taken a dig at Aamir Khan also. Kaam mila kya bhai?”

Their fallout began in 2020, when Abhinav accused Salman and his family of sabotaging his career after Dabangg. While Salman largely avoided direct responses over the years, this new round of verbal blows shows that the bitterness between the two is far from over.