Popular Indian cricketer announces divorce, ‘I close this chapter’

Mumbai: Both the Indian entertainment and sports worlds have witnessed several high-profile breakups and divorces over the years, leaving fans shocked. The latest name to join the list is Rahul Chahar, who on Friday, February 20, confirmed his divcorce from wife Ishani Johar through a detailed social media statement, formally bringing an end to their marriage of over three-and-a-half years.

Rahul Chahar’s divorce statement

The couple had tied the knot in Goa on March 9, 2022. In his post, the 26-year-old revealed that the legal proceedings have now concluded and the matter has been settled, marking the end of what he described as a deeply transformative phase of his life.

“I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that comes from truth,” Chahar wrote.

He further added, “Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process, the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret, but with clarity.”

Reflecting on his journey, Rahul Chahar stated, “Some relationships are not meant to last forever, they are meant to awaken us, teach us, and transform us. I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build,” while noting that he now aims to stand on “self-respect, peace, and better choices.”

With his personal life entering a new phase, the leg-spinner will now shift focus to cricket. Rahul Chahar is set to represent Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, likely to be held from March to May 2026.

He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction after initially going unsold and later being picked up in the accelerated round. Rahul Chahar was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction.