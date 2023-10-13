Popular Pakistani celebrity couple gets divorced, details inside

Junaid while confirming the news of his divorce with Ayesha on Thursday said that he has ended his two-year-old marriage

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 1:21 pm IST
Popular Pakistani celebrity couple get divorced, details inside
unaid and Ayesha tied knot in an extravagant affair in August 2021 followed by wedding festivities in Islamabad in December of the same year

Islamabad: The Sharif dynasty is one of the influential families of Pakistan and they are usually in the headlines because of their political moves. The family is associated with a political party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). As the supremo of the party Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile, the family is in the news also for a divorce that happened in the family.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Yes, it is reported that the son of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Junaid Safdar has parted ways with his wife Ayesha Saif Khan. Junaid while confirming the news of his divorce with Ayesha on Thursday said that he has ended his two-year-old marriage.

He said that this was a private matter and requested the media to respect the privacy of the families involved in the decision. He also clarified that he will not further speak on this matter.

MS Education Academy

Taking to Instagram, Junaid confirmed the news of parting ways with his ex-wife. Confirming the rumours to be true, Junaid penned in an Instagram story, “News about my divorce is true.” Adding on, he shared, “This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy.”

Furthermore, Junaid wrote, “I hope with this decision we find our peace, Insha Allah. I will speak no further on this matter. I wish her [Ayesha] well.”

Junaid and Ayesha tied knot in an extravagant affair in August 2021 followed by wedding festivities in Islamabad in December of the same year.

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 1:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Bhat is a Hyderabad based Multimedia Journalist from Kashmir. He works as a sub-editor at Siasat.com. Stay here for Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel and Human Interest stories. Mumtaz has pursued B.A (Hons) Journalism and M.A Mass Communication from HNB Garhwal Central University, Uttrakhand .
Back to top button