Popular Pakistani celebrity couple gets divorced, details inside

Islamabad: The Sharif dynasty is one of the influential families of Pakistan and they are usually in the headlines because of their political moves. The family is associated with a political party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). As the supremo of the party Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile, the family is in the news also for a divorce that happened in the family.

Yes, it is reported that the son of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Junaid Safdar has parted ways with his wife Ayesha Saif Khan. Junaid while confirming the news of his divorce with Ayesha on Thursday said that he has ended his two-year-old marriage.

He said that this was a private matter and requested the media to respect the privacy of the families involved in the decision. He also clarified that he will not further speak on this matter.

Taking to Instagram, Junaid confirmed the news of parting ways with his ex-wife. Confirming the rumours to be true, Junaid penned in an Instagram story, “News about my divorce is true.” Adding on, he shared, “This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy.”

Furthermore, Junaid wrote, “I hope with this decision we find our peace, Insha Allah. I will speak no further on this matter. I wish her [Ayesha] well.”

Junaid and Ayesha tied knot in an extravagant affair in August 2021 followed by wedding festivities in Islamabad in December of the same year.