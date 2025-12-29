Popular Pakistani cricketer announces divorce, wife’s explosive note

Islamabad: Over the years, several celebrity divorces have shocked fans, and the latest to send ripples across social media is that of Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim and the controversy surrounding his marriage.

The Pakistani cricket star has publicly confirmed that he has filed for divorce from his wife, Sannia Ashfaq, bringing an end to their marriage. The 36-year-old all-rounder, who tied the knot with Sannia in a high-profile wedding in August 2019, shared a firm statement on Instagram announcing the split.

In his post, Imad revealed that the decision came after “repeated conflicts” over the past few years that could not be resolved. He also addressed speculation around the matter, stating that he would continue to fully and responsibly care for his children and urged people not to believe misleading narratives.

“After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce. Regarding the children, I remain their father and will continue to care for them fully and responsibly. Thank you for your understanding and respect. I request everyone not to engage in or believe any misleading narratives. Any attempt to defame or involve others in this personal matter will be addressed through the proper legal channels if necessary,” wrote Imad on his Instagram handles.

A few hours later, Sannia Ashfaq shared her own emotional statement on Instagram, alleging that third-party interference was the reason behind the breakdown of their marriage.

“I am writing this from a place of deep pain. My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother of three, including a five-month-old infant who has yet to be held by his father. This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness,” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

“Like many marriages, ours had difficulties, yet it continued to exist. I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to preserve our family. What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, which became the final blow to an already struggling union,” she added.

Imad and Sannia got married on August 26, 2019, in Islamabad and are parents to three children.

On the professional front, Imad Wasim announced his international retirement for the second time in December 2024, after reversing his earlier decision to return for the T20 World Cup 2024, where he played three matches. He represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is, scoring 1,540 runs, including six half-centuries.