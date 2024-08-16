Popular Pakistani influencer couple Eefrah, Shahrukh part ways

Islamabad: One of Pakistan’s most beloved influencer couples, Eefrah and Shahrukh, have officially called it quits after nearly two years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, had been the subject of numerous rumors about trouble in their relationship, especially after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fueled speculation.

Eefrah took to Instagram to confirm their separation, sharing an emotional statement with her followers. “I never thought I’d have to make an announcement like this, but I would like to announce that Shahrukh and I have decided to part ways,” she wrote. “This decision has been extremely difficult, and I have been taking my time to process it privately. I would like not to discuss the details of the matter and would really appreciate if no false assumptions are made regarding our situation.”

She continued, “I am grateful for the good times we’ve shared over the years, and I’m wishing that we both grow as individuals and find our individual happiness.”

Eefrah also requested privacy and understanding from her followers during this challenging time. “I respectfully ask everyone to refrain from making public comments towards either of us as we’re taking time to heal and get through this tough time in a healthy manner. Thank you for your support, love, and understanding.”

In the wake of the announcement, Eefrah has deleted all posts featuring Shahrukh from her Instagram profile. With over 400,000 followers, Eefrah and Shahrukh were adored by fans for their couple reels, and the news of their separation has left many heartbroken.

goodbye eefrah and shahrukh you were bigger than the whole sky 😭pic.twitter.com/QJBfUKcLhy — 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) August 14, 2024

Nazar is real feat eefrah Shahrukh …. pic.twitter.com/ZFOzSzigvk — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) August 15, 2024