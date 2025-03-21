Popular tiffin center in Gachibowli raided, found flouting food safety rules

Hyderabad: Several violations were uncovered during special task force inspections in Madhapur and Gachibowli on Friday, March 21. Popular eateries, Varalaxmi Tiffins center in Gachibowli and Kshatriya Foods in Kavuri Hills were found operating in highly unhygienic conditions, prompting further action by authorities.



Unhygienic environment at Varalaxmi Tiffins

During the inspection at Varalaxmi Tiffins, the officials discovered the kitchen to be in a very unhygienic condition, with cracked flooring, greasy exhausts, and stagnant water because of clogged drains. Food waste was being thrown into the drain directly, inviting pests.



The grinding space was littered with spilt chutney, and dustbins were without covers, which provided a breeding ground for rodents. Raw food materials were also kept on the floor, and plastic cutlery was dirty and broken. Most surprisingly, the restaurant did not have a water analysis report or medical fitness certificates for food handlers.

Violations at Kshatriya Foods

At this tiffins and trendy food centre, located in Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, inspectors noticed broken tiles, choked drains, and excess grease in chimneys. The cutting area for vegetables was full of houseflies, and Kshatriya Foods was also serving dishes with synthetic food colours illegally.



The refrigeration conditions were pathetic, with food being kept together with vegetarian and non-vegetarian items and chicken/mutton blood leeching into frozen foods, etc.

Food handlers were seen working without head caps and gloves, and the meat was being kept in unlabelled plastic covers.



Additionally, medical fitness certificates, pest control reports, and water analysis reports were absent from both units, officials confirmed. Authorities have promised stern action against offenders to maintain food safety standards.