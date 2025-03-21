Rotten bheja, gurde and other offal seized in Dabeerpura

Three people are taken into custody by the Hyderabad police after the raid.

Hyderabad: A massive quantity of spoiled offal was seized by the officials of the commissioner’s task force in a raid at a shop in Dabeerpura on Friday, March 21.

Offal is the term for the edible internal organs and other parts of a dead animal. It includes the heart, kidneys, lungs, livers, intestines, and brains.

Acting on the information about spoiled organs being sold in Dabeerpura the raid was conducted by the police and veterinary department officials.

Earlier this week, task force officials also raided Mangalhat, Puranapul, Jiyaguda, and seized a huge quantity of offal that was spoiled. The seized items were not advisable for human consumption.

From Mangalhat, 12 tons of stale meat/offal of sheep and goat were seized in a raid by the commissioner’s task force, southwest zone, along with a GHMC veterinary doctor on Wednesday, March 19.

The accused, identified as Mohd Afroz, 40, owner of A to Z Sheep and Goat Offal store, was arrested for illegally preserving and selling unfit meat products.

According to officials, Afroz was allegedly procuring spoiled offal—including paya (trotters), mudi (heads), beeja (brain), gurde (kidney), and kaleji (liver)—at cheap rates from the wholesale market.

