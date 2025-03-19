Spoiled paya, gurde, kaleji among 12 tons of offal seized in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: 12 tons of stale meat/offal of sheep and goat were seized from a store in Mangalhat in a raid conducted by the commissioner’s task force, southwest zone, along with a GHMC veterinary doctor on Wednesday, March 19.

The accused, identified as Mohd Afroz, 40, owner of A to Z Sheep and Goat Offal store, was arrested for illegally preserving and selling unfit meat products.

According to officials, Afroz was allegedly procuring spoiled offal—including paya (trotters), mudi (heads), beeja (brain), gurde (kidney), and kaleji (liver)—at cheap rates from the wholesale market.

Also Read McDonald’s to set up new global office in Hyderabad

He then stored them at his shop near Chisti Chaman Dargah, Mangalhat, and supplied them for marriage functions, events, and hotels, putting public health at risk.

Authorities seized the 12-ton stock, valued at Rs 8 lakh, and warned that consuming such contaminated meat could lead to severe health issues.

Acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted by inspector S Bala Swamy, SI S Sai Kiran, and their team, along with the GHMC veterinary doctor. The accused has been booked, and further investigation is underway.