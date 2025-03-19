McDonald’s to set up new global office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, March 19, cracked a massive deal with multinational fast food chain McDonald’s, under which the company will set up its Global Capability Center (GCC) in the state, among other things. The global office will be located in Hyderabad,

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy closed the deal, which he said is the biggest partnership investment deal with McDonald’s. A meeting was held with Chris Kempczinski, chairman and CEO, McDonalds, Skye Anderson, president global business services, and others. Revanth Reddy expressed delight that the McDonalds Global Office in India was going to be located in Hyderabad.

The Telangana chief minister said that he personally ensured the state gave the best offering to the multinational to ensure a positive outcome in the backdrop of stiff competition from several other Indian states, and cities. According to a press release, Kempczinski also stated that Hyderabad was selected over other competing cities like Bangalore because of the high quality talent, better infrastructure, and superior quality of living.

The McDonald’s global office is being planned with an initial headcount of 2,000 employees, said a press release from the Telangana chief minister’s office.

It added that Revanth Reddy also told the McDonald’s delegation that it will benefit from the Young India Skills University in getting trained employees not just for its global office, but also for its restaurant operations throughout the country.

McDonald’s through its Indian business partner currently has 38 outlets in Telangana and is planning to add 3-4 new ones every year, including in tier two and three towns. The Telangana chief minister has also offered to source the entire agriculture produce required by McDonald’s from the local farming community, which would also give a big boost to the agricultural economy of the state and augment farmers’ incomes, the release added.