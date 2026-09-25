Popular YouTuber MrBeast spotted with wife at Taj Mahal

Hyderabad: A visit to the Taj Mahal came with an unexpected celebrity sighting for tourists on Thursday as popular American YouTuber MrBeast arrived with his wife, Thea Booysen. The creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, explored the monument with members of his team and stopped for photographs with fans.

Known for his elaborate challenges, enormous giveaways and ambitious videos, MrBeast stepped into tourist mode during his India visit. However, his presence at the iconic landmark soon had visitors reaching for their phones.

MrBeast and Thea explore the Taj Mahal

Visuals from the outing show MrBeast dressed casually in a white T-shirt and brown trousers, while Thea wore an all-black outfit. The couple joined others for photographs against the monument’s marble backdrop, with security personnel also visible nearby.

In another moment captured during the visit, MrBeast stood among a group of visitors as people gathered around him with their cameras ready. Both he and Thea wore protective shoe covers while exploring the premises.

One young admirer also made the meeting memorable. According to reports, a fan named Yuvan Gaurav presented MrBeast with a book of hand-drawn sketches of the YouTuber. He responded by hugging the child and thanking him for the gift.

A visit after their July wedding

The outing comes a few months after MrBeast and Thea tied the knot in an intimate island ceremony attended by close friends and family. Thea, a South African content creator, author and gamer, first met him in 2022. He proposed on Christmas Day in 2024 before the couple married in July 2026.

For visitors who happened to be at the Taj Mahal that day, the sightseeing trip offered an extra memory: a photograph with the YouTube star himself.