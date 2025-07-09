Pork wrapped in polythene thrown inside mosque in Assam

Communal tensions were witnessed in Assam’s Guwahati when a man threw a piece of pork at the premises of the Eidgah mosque late Sunday night.

The act was caught on CCTV showing the accused – Mridupawan Pathak – wearing a blue shirt and riding a two-wheeler, throws the meat wrapped in a polythene. He has been arrested.

There was a letter inside the polythehne which read, “Miya child, you got me pregnant. Now you eat pork.” It was signed with the name “Plabita Das” along with a mobile number.

The pork was discovered by the imam the following day, who had come to deliver the azaan. The Muslim community is enraged and demands the police take strict action against the Pathak.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “When a few tried to weaponise beef to drive Hindus away by placing it near temples, we must also ask, what if pork is placed in mosques to drive Muslims away? So, we shouldn’t have beef, and we shouldn’t have pork either.”