Porn CD, Vyapam, corruption: MP Cong begins poll year with 3-pronged attack

Bhopal: The political tussle has intensified in Madhya Pradesh before the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Congress has begun the poll year with a three-pronged attack on the BJP on issues pertaining to porn CDs, Vyapam and corruption, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been questioning the Congress aggressively.

With the beginning of the new year, there is a rapid change in the attitude of the Congress, with the party putting up its banners and hoardings in the state capital.

State President Kamal Nath was shown as the future Chief Minister in the advertisements. Since then, the Congress has intensified its attack on the Shivraj-led government.

Congress has been using the issues of pornographic CDs of the leaders, Vyapam scam and corruption by more than a dozen ministers of the state government to expose the ruling party.

The attack on the saffron party and the government began with the statement of the opposition leader, Govind Singh, wherein he claimed that he possessed a CD with obscene content that would expose the harsh realities of the BJP leaders.

Singh on the Vyapam issue demanded for the original copy of the FIR lodged by former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh in the matter.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari openly stated that the party had the corruption details of 15 ministers of the government.

The honeytrap scandal created a stir in the state politics and many leaders were affected by it.

Kamal Nath claimed that he saw the CD when he was the chief minister and gave it to the police officers for investigation.

Apart from this, in the complaint made by Digvijay Singh regarding Vyapam, it has been alleged that BJP leaders, ministers, workers were involved in the scam.

A case was finally registered after eight years, on the complaint of Singh.

Many BJP leaders have termed the allegations as baseless and accused the Congress leaders of tampering with the evidence.

BJP State President Vishnu Dutt Sharma openly challenged the Congress leaders to present the CD if they actually held it.

Sharma alleged that both Govind Singh and Kamal Nath held constitutional posts and tampered with the evidence in such cases which are under process in the court.

He asked the investigation agencies to take action against both Singh and Nath in the same matter.

Political analysts believe that as the elections approach, a campaign to corner each other by the national parties has intensified.

The analysts suggest that the way the allegations are being levelled against the BJP by the Congress, it may indicate that some BJP leaders have been provoking the opposition leaders, which is why a case was registered in the Vyapam scam and the CD issue is beeing raised again.