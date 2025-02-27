Part of University of Hyderabad’s under construction building collapses

The students demanded action against the contractor, alleging that quality standards were not maintained in the construction of the building.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 27th February 2025 11:32 pm IST
Under construction building of the administration's office in University of Hyderabad collapses on Thursday evening.

Hyderabad: A portion of an under construction administration building of the University of Hyderabad (UOH) collapsed on the evening of Thursday, February 27, drawing criticism from the students that quality standards were not maintained in the construction of the building.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Though it is believed that there were no workers present in that building at the time of its partial collapse, ambulances were brought in just in case.

The students of university are demanding action against the contractor responsible for the collapse.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Telangana tunnel accident: Silt, debris removal in full swing

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added.)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 27th February 2025 11:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button