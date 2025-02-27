Part of University of Hyderabad’s under construction building collapses

Hyderabad: A portion of an under construction administration building of the University of Hyderabad (UOH) collapsed on the evening of Thursday, February 27, drawing criticism from the students that quality standards were not maintained in the construction of the building.

Though it is believed that there were no workers present in that building at the time of its partial collapse, ambulances were brought in just in case.

The students of university are demanding action against the contractor responsible for the collapse.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added.)