Possibility of LS poll announcement in special session: Sanjay Singh

Session will be held in the existing Parliament House on Monday, but from September 19, the session will resume in the new building.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th September 2023 11:41 am IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh said on Monday as the five-year term of the central government is coming to an end, there are possibilities of an announcement regarding the general election during the special session of Parliament.

He suggested that the discussion about taking photos of all MPs from both Houses might imply that MPs would no longer need to attend, as their five-year term has concluded, and an announcement for elections might follow.

Also Read
Oppn meets at Kharge’s chamber, discusses strategy for Parliament’s special session

“We have been informed that photographs of all MPs from both Houses will be taken. It appears that the time for the next election may have come, and the members could be informed that their attendance is no longer required. We have completed five years, and an announcement of the next election may be on the horizon,” he said while interacting with the media outside the House.

MS Education Academy

The session will be held in the existing Parliament House on Monday, but from September 19, the session will resume in the new building.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th September 2023 11:41 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button