Possible hit-and-run causes car to overturn in Hyderabad

A video shared on social media showed smoke emanating from the overturned car.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Bystanders try to help the accident victim in Hyderabad
Bystanders try to help the accident victim in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A car overturned while moving from Begumpet towards Punjagutta here on Thursday, September 17, with a major mishap averted after bystanders rescued the woman driver trapped inside.

The accident occurred near the Lifestyle building in Panjagutta when the woman driving the car lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

Bystanders rescue trapped driver

A video shared on social media showed smoke emanating from the overturned car. Punjagutta Police reached the spot after being alerted and initiated an investigation. According to police, the accident occurred between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

“This could be a hit-and-run case, where a two-wheeler rider hit the car from the side. The injured woman’s father is at the police station to file a complaint,” Punjagutta Police officials told Siasat.com.

The woman was administered first aid at a private hospital and discharged.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button