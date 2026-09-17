Possible hit-and-run causes car to overturn in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A car overturned while moving from Begumpet towards Punjagutta here on Thursday, September 17, with a major mishap averted after bystanders rescued the woman driver trapped inside.

The accident occurred near the Lifestyle building in Panjagutta when the woman driving the car lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

Bystanders rescue trapped driver

A video shared on social media showed smoke emanating from the overturned car. Punjagutta Police reached the spot after being alerted and initiated an investigation. According to police, the accident occurred between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

A car overturned while moving from Begumpet to Panjagutta on Thursday, September 17, a major accident was averted as the driver was rescued.



The accident occurred near lifestyle building in Pujagutta when the woman, who was driving the car lost control. Following the mishap, by… pic.twitter.com/bWwPcBtm7h — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 17, 2026

“This could be a hit-and-run case, where a two-wheeler rider hit the car from the side. The injured woman’s father is at the police station to file a complaint,” Punjagutta Police officials told Siasat.com.

The woman was administered first aid at a private hospital and discharged.