Post COVID-19, more students applying to go abroad for studies

Hyderabad: After the toll COVID-19 took on the education ecosystem, new data shows that Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Prdesh are witnessing a significant increase in number of applicants looking to go abroad for studies.

According to data by Prodigy Finance, tier-II and tier-III cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Warangal and Tirupati (from both AP and Telangana) among others have contributed 176% of this growth in study-abroad loan applications.

According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the pandemic had resulted in a 55% dip in 2020 in the number of students who have gone abroad compared to 2019. But with changing times, the report shows growing rates of students aiming to study abroad.

The data has also mentioned that compared to the first three months of 2021, the first three months of 2022 have observed 98% growth in study-abroad loan applications.