Post Iftar party in Bihar, Owaisi takes dig at Nitish, Tejashwi over riots

Nitish Kumar attended the Iftar party at Rabri Devi's residence on Sunday. During the occasion, Tejashwi Yadav was wearing a Pathan suit while Nitish Kumar wore a shawl and cap.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Patna: A day after Iftar party held at former chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

He said that they (Nitish, Tejashwi) are busy in fancy dress competition while police are taking action against Muslim youths in riots case.

Referring to communal violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif, Owaisi claimed that Nitish Kumar government is taking one sided action against youths of Muslim community and arresting them.

“Following the communal violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif, the Nitish-Tejashwi government is sending the people of Muslim community to jail instead of rioters of Hindu community. Bihar Police are taking harsh action against Muslim youths and the ‘secular’ chief minister and deputy chief minister are busy in fancy dress competition,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

Nitish Kumar attended the Iftar party at Rabri Devi’s residence on Sunday. During the occasion, Tejashwi Yadav was wearing a Pathan suit while Nitish Kumar wore a shawl and cap.

Bihar Police have registered 15 FIRs against 104 persons form both the communities and arrested 100 so far. Bihar Police also arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in uploading provocative contents on social media during Ram Navami.

The officials claimed that due to provocative texts, audio and video contents, communal riots flared up in Biharsharif.

