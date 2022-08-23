Post Laal Singh Chaddha failure, Aamir Khan to take 2-month break

Mumbai: After Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan’s recent film Laal Singh Chaddha failed miserably at the box office, the actor has gone into incognito mode and is yet to publicly speak about the film’s disastrous performance at the tickets window.

Amid all, fresh reports suggest that Aamir Khan will be taking a two-month break from work and is headed to the USA for his sabbatical.

As per a report in Mid-Day, a source said, “Given his perfectionist streak, Aamir had single-mindedly dedicated the past three years to Advait Chandan’s directorial venture. The actor wanted to take some time off before he got consumed by his next project. While the audience’s response to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been heartbreaking, he has taken it in his stride. The actor wants to utilize the next few weeks to negotiate international sector release plans for the ‘Forrest Gump’ adaptation, while also enjoying the much-deserved break.”

After coming back, reportedly, Aamir Khan is going to collaborate with RS Prasanna for his next film which will be a sports drama based on the 2018 Spanish film called ‘Campeones’.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an official adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. Apart from Aamir, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.