Post poll announcement, Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Telangana

The polling will be conducted by using ballot boxes and ballot papers.

Published: 29th September 2025 9:00 pm IST
Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in Telangana from Monday

Hyderabad: Beginning from Monday, September 29, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force with immediate effect in Telangana, following the announcement of five-phased local body elections, the State Election Commission said in a statement.

The MCC will be in force till the completion of the elections.

The elections, including Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Gram Panchayats will go to polls in October-November.

Over 1.67 crore voters will be able to cast their votes in these elections. State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini announced the much-awaited election schedule.

Votes polled in ZPTCs and MPTCs will be counted on November 11, while counting in gram panchayats will be taken up after the polling.

Elections will be conducted in 565 mandals in 31 districts. Polling will be held for 565 ZPTCs, 5,749 MPTCs, 12,733 gram panchayats and 1,12,288 wards.

The polling will be conducted by using ballot boxes and ballot papers. The ballot boxes have been borrowed from Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

