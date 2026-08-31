Postal para badminton, table tennis meet begins in Hyderabad

Telangana Circle Chief Postmaster General DSVR Murthy said the tournament was aimed at promoting para-sports.

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Wheelchair user playing table tennis at a busy indoor sports event in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Postal Circle is hosting the second All India Postal Para Badminton and Para Table Tennis Tournament 2026-27 at Moinabad here from September 1 to 3, with para-sportspersons associated with the Department of Posts from across the country taking part.

The inaugural ceremony was held on Monday morning, August 31, with Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy inaugurating the tournament and Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah attending as special guest.

International para-athlete from Telangana and 2025 Arjuna Award recipient Deepthi Jeevanji, along with Dronacharya Award-winning coach Nagapuri Ramesh, also attended the opening event.

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Platform to showcase talent: Chief Postmaster General

Telangana Circle Chief Postmaster General DSVR Murthy said the tournament was aimed at promoting para-sports and giving employees and sportspersons associated with the Department of Posts a national platform to showcase their talent and sporting abilities. He said the Telangana Postal Circle was fully prepared to host the event, with all necessary arrangements and facilities in place for participating athletes.

The tournament will conclude with a closing ceremony on September 3, with National Para Table Tennis Champion Dolwani Hitesh attending as the chief guest.

The event is expected to give para-athletes from the postal fraternity an important platform to compete nationally, and to further promote inclusivity and excellence in sports.

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