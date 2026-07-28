Potholes slow hospital trip; Khammam woman delivers in ambulance

Hyderabad: A delay in getting to the hospital, primarily because the road was riddled with potholes, forced a pregnant tribal woman to deliver in the ambulance itself on Monday, July 27.

The incident, which took place in the village of Chintakunta in the Burgampadu mandal, sparked outrage among the villagers, said a report in The New Indian Express.

It said the woman, 30-year-old Sodi Martha, went into labour. The village’s only approach road, with potholes, both delayed the arrival of an ambulance and its return journey towards Bhadrachalam.

The bumpy ride aggravated Martha’s labour pains, forcing the medical team to stop the vehicle near a forest. There, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Radha conducted the delivery inside the vehicle. Martha gave birth to a baby boy. Both were shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Meanwhile, the incident angered the villagers and members of the tribal community. They blamed successive governments for neglecting basic infrastructure in remote tribal areas, alleging that politicians visit them during polls, only to disappear later.