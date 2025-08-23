Power cuts to affect few areas in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has declared a temporary power cut in several areas in its Balajinagar section on Saturday, August 23.

Electricity supply will be cut off from 2 pm to 4 pm to enable tree-cutting and clearance activities along power lines, reported ABN.

Affected areas

The disruption will affect Viveknagar, Kukatpally Police Station, People’s Hospital, Pratibha Degree College, Ommi Hospital, Sri Chaitanya College, Balajinagar Dargah and Shanti Nilayam.

TGSPDCL asked residents, institutions and establishments within the affected areas to make proper arrangements during the planned shutdown.