Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Iran

Tehran: A powerful earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck northern Iran on Friday evening, June 20, sending tremors across Semnan, Tehran, and Alborz provinces amid a war with Israel.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the quake occurred at 9:19 pm local time, with its epicentre located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Semnan, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres — increasing the likelihood of surface-level impact.

دقایقی پیش برخی از شهروندان لرزش زمین را در تهران احساس کردند



برخی گزارشها از زمین‌لرزه‌ای به بزرگی ۵.۲ ریشتر در حوالی سمنان خبر می‌دهند



موضوع در دست بررسی است — خبرگزاری تسنیم – خبر فوری (@Tasnimbrk) June 20, 2025

Residents in the affected areas reported noticeable shaking, prompting many to evacuate buildings as a precaution. While there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, authorities are continuing to assess the situation.

The incident follows a spate of seismic activity across Iran in recent days. On Thursday, June 19, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Kashmar in Razavi Khorasan province, and on Tuesday, June 17, a similar 4.2-magnitude tremor was recorded near Borazjan in Bushehr province — a reminder of the region’s frequent seismic risks.

Further updates are expected as authorities monitor the situation.