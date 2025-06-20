Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Iran

Further updates are expected as authorities monitor the situation.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st June 2025 12:50 am IST
Representational Image

Tehran: A powerful earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck northern Iran on Friday evening, June 20, sending tremors across Semnan, Tehran, and Alborz provinces amid a war with Israel.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the quake occurred at 9:19 pm local time, with its epicentre located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Semnan, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres — increasing the likelihood of surface-level impact.

Residents in the affected areas reported noticeable shaking, prompting many to evacuate buildings as a precaution. While there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, authorities are continuing to assess the situation.

The incident follows a spate of seismic activity across Iran in recent days. On Thursday, June 19, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Kashmar in Razavi Khorasan province, and on Tuesday, June 17, a similar 4.2-magnitude tremor was recorded near Borazjan in Bushehr province — a reminder of the region’s frequent seismic risks.

