Hyderabad: Bollywood and Tollywood fans may finally have a dream collaboration to look forward to. While several fresh on-screen pairings are set to entertain audiences in the coming months, a new buzz suggests that Katrina Kaif could be joining Prabhas in one of the most-awaited pan-India films. If true, it would mark the first-ever collaboration between the two stars, making the project even more exciting.

According to the latest talks in the industry, Katrina Kaif is being considered for a pivotal role in Spirit, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming action drama starring Prabhas. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the development.

The speculation is not about the female lead, as Triptii Dimri has already been announced as Prabhas’ leading lady. Reports suggest that Katrina has been approached for another significant character that plays an important role in the film.

If the casting goes through, it will mark Katrina’s return to a major pan-India project after largely staying away from South Indian films despite receiving several offers over the years.

Meanwhile, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently revealed at the Telangana Talent Association (TTA) event in the United States that nearly 40 percent of Spirit has already been completed. The film features Prabhas in the role of a fierce police officer and is being produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

The makers are aiming to wrap up the shoot in a limited number of working days, with Spirit currently slated for a March 2027 theatrical release.

While fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement, the possibility of seeing Prabhas and Katrina Kaif sharing screen space for the first time has already created a buzz across social media.