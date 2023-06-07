Prabhas announces his wedding! Here’s what he said

Hyderabad: Fans were treated to a delightful surprise at the pre-release event for the highly anticipated film Adipurush, as actor Prabhas, known for his enigmatic persona and secretive personal life, shared a lighthearted comment about his marriage. To eager fans who inquired about his marital status, the actor replied, “I will get married in Tirupathi.”

Prabhas’ witty remark instantly sparked waves of excitement and amusement among the event’s attendees. His ability to keep his personal life private, as well as the ongoing speculation about his marriage, have only piqued fans’ interest.

Speaking about his personal life, according to reports, Prabhas and Anushka, who fell in love on the set of their film ‘Billa’ were in a committed relationship and dated for longtime. At one stage, internet was also buzzing with the reports that these two will get married in future. However, during several interviews, both the stars denied the news and said that they were good friends.

And now, Prabhas is rumored to be dating his co-star Kriti Sanon for quite some time now. Though they never confirmed it officially, reports suggest that they are head-over-heels in love with each other.

The actor’s latest remark on his marriage has fans more excited now.

Adipurush Pre-release Event

Adipurush’s pre-release event that took place on June 6 in Tirupati was a grand affair, brimming with excitement and anticipation. The film, directed by Om Raut, promises to be a visual extravaganza and has generated a lot of buzz among moviegoers. Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Lord Sriram and a talented ensemble cast that includes Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is set to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and spectacular visuals.

Adipurush is set to hit theatres on June 16th, adding to the excitement among fans. As the release date approaches, moviegoers eagerly await the grand reveal of this highly anticipated cinematic experience.