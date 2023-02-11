Prabhas decreases his salary from Rs 150cr to Rs 0, know why

Hyderabad: One of the India’s leading actors Prabhas’ salary for movies has always been the topic of interest among his fans. Recently, we heard that the Rebel Star has hiked his fees and will be charging Rs 150cr for his upcoming projects. He charged Rs 100cr after Baahubali’s stupendous success at box office worldwide.

Latest reports suggest that Prabhas will not be charging a single penny for his upcoming movie ‘Raja Deluxe’ directed by Maruthi. Instead of receiving a remuneration, the actor has decided to receive a portion of the profits, which will benefit both him and the film.

This rare gesture from Prabhas is not only going to win the hearts of his fans but will also set a benchmark for other actors in the industry.

Apart from ‘Raja Deluxe’, Prabhas has a slew of exciting projects in the works, including the much-anticipated ‘Adipurush’, which is set to hit theatres in June 2023. Reportedly, he is charging his original remuneration Rs 150cr for the Om Raut‘s directorial.

He is also working on ‘Salaar’, ‘Project K’, and ‘Spirit’, demonstrating his versatility and acting range. For Salaar he is charging Rs 100cr as his salary and he will also be paid 10% of the film’s profit at the box office. With his innovative approach to filmmaking and a variety of upcoming projects, fans and followers can expect even more captivating performances from the actor in the future.



