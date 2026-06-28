Prabhas’ Fauzi gets a big release date buzz

Hyderabad: Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for a big update on Fauzi, his upcoming period action drama with director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film has been in discussion for a long time, and the latest industry buzz suggests that the makers may release it in theatres on December 3, 2026.

However, there is no official confirmation from the production team yet.

Is Fauzi Releasing On December?

According to the latest reports, the team is looking at December 3 as a possible release date. Earlier, there were talks that the film might arrive during Dussehra or in November. Some reports also claimed that the makers had initially considered an Independence Day release window.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Mythri Movie Makers.

Prabhas To Play A Soldier In Faux

Fauzi is said to be set in a pre-Independence backdrop. Prabhas will reportedly be seen as a soldier, which has already created huge curiosity among his fans. The film is expected to mix patriotism, romance, emotion, and grand action sequences.

After Sita Ramam, director Hanu Raghavapudi became popular for handling emotional stories with a strong heart. Because of this, many movie lovers are excited to see how he presents Prabhas in Fauzi.

Fauzi Cast And Crew Details

The film stars Imanvi as the female lead opposite Prabhas. This project marks her big-screen debut, which has also caught the attention of fans. Senior actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada are also said to be playing important roles.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a big scale.

Why Fauzi Is Important For Prabhas Fans

Prabhas has a strong lineup, including Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel. But Fauzi is currently one of the most talked-about films because it may show him in a fresh emotional and patriotic role.

If the December 3 release date is confirmed, promotions are expected to begin soon. Fans are now waiting for the first major update, teaser, or song from the team.

For now, Fauzi remains one of the biggest Telugu films to watch out for in 2026