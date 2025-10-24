Hyderabad: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time with his upcoming film Spirit starring Prabhas. On the actor’s birthday, Vanga released an audio teaser titled One Bad Habit, which not only thrilled fans but also stirred a major debate online.

The teaser featured Prakash Raj’s voice as a jailer and ended with Prabhas’ voice saying, “I have one bad habit.” But what truly grabbed attention was the title card referring to Prabhas as “India’s Biggest Superstar.” This bold declaration set social media on fire, instantly dividing fans across industries.

A few people in Bombay may not get sleep tonight after looking at the poster. 😉 pic.twitter.com/F27E35DCZk — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) October 23, 2025

SRK Fans React Strongly

Shah Rukh Khan’s supporters took offense at the tag, calling it “disrespectful.” Many pointed out that SRK has ruled Indian cinema for decades and remains the “Badshah of Bollywood.”

Comments like “The world’s biggest movie star’ doesn’t lose sleep, he makes others skip theirs. You can feel the difference, one gets a mention in a movie, the other gets published by CNN, not hate for PB here best wishes for spirit.” flooded X (formerly Twitter). Some even shared memes mocking the claim.

The ‘world’s biggest movie star’ doesn’t lose sleep, he makes others skip theirs. You can feel the difference, one gets a mention in a movie, the other gets published by CNN, not hate for PB here best wishes for spirit. pic.twitter.com/PCbEvn1urn — 𝗦𝗥𝗞 | 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗𝗪𝗜𝗗𝗘 (@wwsrkx) October 23, 2025

Prabhas Fans Defend the Title

Prabhas’ fans, on the other hand, proudly defended the statement. They highlighted his massive pan-India appeal and record-breaking box office success with films like Baahubali, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD, all of which earned over Rs. 1000 crore globally. Many argued that his consistent popularity across regions justifies the title.

About Spirit

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit stars Prabhas as a fierce police officer. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Known for his bold filmmaking style, Vanga has once again proven his knack for creating buzz. Whether fans agree with the “Biggest Superstar” tag or not, Spirit has already achieved massive publicity before its release.