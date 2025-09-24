Prabhas’ heroine spotted at Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Debut actress Imanvi Esmail, set to star opposite Prabhas in Fauji, recently faced a social media storm. After the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, rumors surfaced online linking her family to the Pakistan Army. The claims spread quickly, leading to calls for her removal from the film.

Imanvi firmly denied the allegations in a heartfelt post. She expressed condolences to the victims and strongly condemned the violence. Calling the stories “falsehoods by online trolls,” she clarified that no one in her family has ever had ties to the Pakistani military. She also criticized some media outlets for spreading unverified news.

Viral Pictures in Hyderabad

Beyond the controversy, Imanvi has once again caught fans’ attention. Recently, she was clicked exploring historic Qutub Shaahi tombs in Hyderabad. In a floral dress, her breezy and playful charm stood out against the ancient stone walls. The pictures have gone viral, with fans praising her effortless freshness and natural elegance.

As she prepares for her big-screen debut with Prabhas in Fauji, Imanvi continues to win hearts both online and off-screen.

Her Roots and Career

Born in Los Angeles on October 20, 1995, Imanvi is a proud Indian American. Her parents legally moved to the U.S. as youth and later became citizens. She speaks Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, and English, and has always embraced her Indian culture. With an MBA degree, she built her career in the arts as a dancer, choreographer, and now actor.

Imanvi trained in Kathak, Bharatanatyam, hip hop, Bollywood, and jazz. Her unique style earned her massive social media fame, especially after her viral “Tum Tum” dance. Today, she has nearly 9 lakh Instagram followers and 1.9 million YouTube subscribers.