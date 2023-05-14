Prabhas’ HUGE business worth Rs 4000cr on cards!

Hyderabad: Attention all Indian filmgoers! Prepare for the ultimate pan-India superstar, Prabhas, to take the box office by storm with not one, not two, but four massive projects in the works! That’s right, the busy actor has been working tirelessly on multiple films at the same time, and trade sources estimate a total revenue of Rs. 4000 crore from these films.

Prabhas, who rose to fame as Baahubali, has become a household name across the country, and his star power knows no bounds. His upcoming projects are already generating a lot of interest in the industry, and it’s easy to see why.

The first is Adipurush, which will be released on June 16. With a budget of 600 crores, this film already has high expectations. The recently released trailer drew a huge response, and industry experts predict that it could earn a whopping 1000 crores if it receives positive reviews.

But that isn’t all. Salaar, Prabhas’ most-anticipated film in Tollywood, directed by KGF-famous Prashanth Neel, is set to hit theatres on September 28. This sensational combination has already created a huge buzz, and expectations are sky-high that it will earn 1000 crores!

Nag Ashwin‘s Project K is another PAN World film with a budget of around 500 crores. The producers have revealed that this film will be released globally, with a target collection of Rs. 2000 crore!

As if that wasn’t enough, Prabhas is also collaborating with Maruthi on a small film titled Raja Deluxe. This film is expected to gross between 400 and 500 crores, which is a massive achievement in and of itself!

It’s safe to say that Prabhas is taking the Indian film industry by storm with his upcoming projects, and the box office projections for these four films are nothing short of spectacular! So, mark your calendars and prepare to see the ultimate superstar in action, because Prabhas is coming to town.