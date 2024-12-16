Prabhas injured, takes break, ‘I am very sorry to say…’

Hyderabad: Fans of Indian superstar Prabhas were disappointed to learn that he will miss the Japan premiere of Kalki 2898 AD due to an ankle injury. The much-anticipated event, scheduled for December 18th, is a key moment as the blockbuster film gears up for its release in Japan on January 3, 2025, during Shogatsu, the Japanese New Year.

Kalki 2898 AD: A Record-Breaking Film

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is India’s most expensive film, with a budget of Rs. 600 crore. The story, set in the futuristic city of Kasi in the year 2898 AD, follows a group’s mission to save Kalki, an unborn child played by Deepika Padukone.

With a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, the film combines mythology and sci-fi elements, winning hearts worldwide. Since its release on June 27, it has grossed over Rs. 1,200 crore globally.

Why Prabhas Is Skipping the Premiere

Prabhas injured his ankle while filming and has been advised to rest, leading to the cancellation of his visit to Japan. This would have been his first trip to the country for promotions.

Sharing his regret, Prabhas said:

“To my dear fans in Japan, I am sorry I won’t be able to join you for the premiere due to my injury. I hope you enjoy the film, and I look forward to meeting you soon.”

#Prabhas injured during filming. Will skip promoting #Kalki2898AD in Japan.



Wishing him a quick recovery. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QiDqMh33QU — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 16, 2024

For the unversed, the actor taken a month-long break and focus on his health had undergone knee surgery last year in Europe before Salaar release.

Director Nag Ashwin Steps In

To ensure fans are not disappointed, director Nag Ashwin will attend the Japan premiere. The team shared on social media:

“Although Prabhas can’t be there, his presence shines through in Kalki 2898 AD. The Japanese audience will love this experience!”

The Japanese release during Shogatsu, a time of hope and renewal, is a perfect match for the film’s themes. With its breathtaking visuals and gripping story, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to charm Japanese audiences as it has worldwide.