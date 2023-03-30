Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh exude divine charm in ‘Adipurush’ new poster

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, makers of ‘Adipurush’ launched a new poster. The new poster features Prabhas. Kriti Sanon, Sunny singh and Devdatta Nage.

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ is a new rendition of the epic Ramayana. The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the lead actors shared the poster on their respective social media handles. Prabhas wrote in the caption, “Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram…”

Talking about the film’s story, it focuses on Raghava, who travels to Lanka with his sena which includes Laxman and Hanuman to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of Lankesh, who kidnapped her. Saif Ali Khan has played the role of Lankesh.

The teaser of ‘Adipurush’ was released on October 2 on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media. The film is being made with a huge budget of Rs. 500 crores and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser and it was trolled on the internet for its VFX.

‘Adipurush’ the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles promises to be a visual extravaganza. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will star next in ‘Salaar’ with Shruti Haasan, and in ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the pivotal roles. Apart from this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ and he has also teamed up with Maruthi, and’RRR’ producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller.