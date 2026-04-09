Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas, who is known for keeping his life very low-key, made a rare appearance in Hyderabad and it quickly became the talk of the town among fans and media alike. The actor was first spotted in his luxury Range Rover at Jubilee Hills and was later seen cruising on the iconic Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge on the night of April 8.

A video captured by a fan is now going viral on social media, with fans sharing and reacting to the star’s rare public outing.

.#Prabhas was spotted in his Rover at Cable Bridge, Durgam Chervu Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/XcLV7Qk5wj — Ace in Frame-Prabhas (@pubzudarlingye) April 9, 2026

As per the latest updates, Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga took a short break from working on their upcoming film Spirit and headed to a theatre to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The duo reportedly watched the Ranveer Singh-starrer at the newly opened Allu Cinemas.

Photos from their movie outing have also been making waves online.

#Prabhas and Sandeep reddy vanga watched #DhurandharTheRevenge last night at Allu Cinemas pic.twitter.com/1Fll9EVqay — Sandeep (@Sandeep_081) April 9, 2026

Prabhas’ love for cars

Prabhas is also known for his love for luxury cars, owning an impressive collection that reflects both power and elegance. His garage includes high-end models like the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Range Rover Vogue, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, along with performance-driven cars such as the Jaguar XJR and BMW 7 Series. Each vehicle perfectly complements his “Rebel Star” image – grand, powerful, and stylish.

On the professional front, Prabhas has a packed lineup of films, including Fauzi, Spirit, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, and Salaar 2, keeping fans eagerly waiting for his upcoming releases.