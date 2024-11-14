Prabhas meets his rumoured girlfriend secretly: Reports

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas has always kept his personal life under wraps, but his love life continues to be the hot topic among fans and media alike. While the actor has never officially discussed his wedding plans, his aunt Shyamala Devi has occasionally hinted that details will be revealed soon, leaving fans eagerly waiting for updates.

Now, recent reports have reignited excitement, suggesting that Prabhas was spotted secretly meeting his rumored love interest, actress Anushka Shetty. According to fan pages and entertainment sources, Prabhas recently visited the sets of Ghaati, Anushka’s latest film, which was announced on her birthday just days ago.

Prabhas and Anushka’s on-screen chemistry dates back to 2009’s Billa, which marked the beginning of relationship rumors that have yet to die down. Despite their consistent claims of being “just friends,” the actors’ collaborations in Mirchi and the Baahubali series fueled speculation that there was something more.

A few months ago, rumors also circulated that they might have drifted apart for undisclosed reasons, but neither has commented on the matter.

With his visit to Anushka’s new film set and the ongoing chatter among fan pages, Prabhas and Anushka continue to keep fans guessing.

On the work front, Prabhas has a full schedule of movies lined up for the next few years. He is working on several big films like Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, Kannappa, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2898 AD 2.