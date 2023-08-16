Prabhas on medical leave for knee surgery: Details inside

Hyderabad: Prabhas, a prominent figure in the Tollywood industry, has established himself as a versatile and dedicated actor. He is widely recognised for his outstanding performances in numerous blockbuster films, and he continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen charisma and dedication to his craft.

Prabhas’ journey remains an inspiring testament to his enduring presence in the dynamic world of cinema, even as he navigates a bustling career despite recent setbacks.

So, the most recent news is that Prabhas has undergone surgery. Is that correct? Let’s find out in the following article.

Despite recent box office failures with films such as “Radhe Shyam” and “Adipurush,” Prabhas continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian film industry.

Despite juggling four major high-budget projects, Prabhas is reportedly considering a break to address health concerns. According to Greater Andhra reports, the acclaimed actor has been dealing with knee pain, considering surgery, and taking a health break. This is due to his knee pain, which prevents him from dancing like other heroes, prompting him to seek corrections for future films.

According to reports, he hopes to complete ongoing commitments by November, allowing for a break in December. However, the veracity of these reports is unknown because Prabhas’ team has yet to comment on the rumours.

On the work front, Prabhas recently completed “Salaar,” directed by Prashanth Neel, best known for “KGF.” In addition, he is working on projects such as “Kalki 2898 AD” by Nag Ashwin and “Vintage King” by Maruthi. Following these, “Spirit” with Sandeep Reddy Vanga could be on the way next year.