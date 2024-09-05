Prabhas, Rohit Shetty likely to work together for 1st time

Hyderabad: Bollywood is buzzing with excitement as some of the biggest stars from Tollywood are joining Bollywood films. Jr.NTR is set to appear in War 2, continuing the trend of Telugu actors entering Bollywood.

The latest buzz is pan Indian superstar Prabhas might have a special role in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, with Ajay Devgn in the lead. While details about Prabhas’s role are still a secret, a recently released glimpse has sparked rumors. Fans noticed that the background music in the poster, featuring the theme from Kalki, hints at Prabhas being involved. If true, his appearance would add even more excitement to Singham Again.

This isn’t the first time Prabhas has done a cameo in Bollywood. He appeared in Action Jackson and danced in a song with Ajay Devgn. Prabhas did this as a favor to the director, Prabhu Deva.

There are also rumors that Suriya, the Tamil star known for his role in Singham, might have a guest role in this new Bollywood installment. This has fans even more excited.

Singham Again is the third film in the popular Singham series. Originally planned for an August release, the film has been delayed to Diwali due to production work. With a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, the movie promises to be a high-energy action-packed experience.