Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ release gets postponed, will hit theatres this month

Mumbai: ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,’ starring Prabhas and Shruti Hassan, was supposed to be released in September but has been postponed.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday that the film will now be released in November.

He wrote on X, “#BreakingNews… PRABHAS: ‘SALAAR’ TO ARRIVE IN NOV… #Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 Sept 2023, it’s OFFICIAL now… The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing… #HombaleFilms – the producers – are bringing the film in Nov 2023… New release date soon.”

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming pan-India action thriller film ‘Salaar’ unveiled the official teaser. The teaser gave glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel.

Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-capturing glimpses in the violent teaser, while they have held back all of the major content only for the main theatrical trailer, which will be out soon.

In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.

The teaser also shows a glimpse of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, although Shruti Haasan is missing.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City.

‘Salaar’ will be released in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.