Prabhas spotted at Hyderabad airport after surgery – Watch

Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas, well-known for his role in the film ‘Baahubali’, has resumed work on his much-anticipated movie, ‘Salaar’, directed by Prashanth Neel. The actor, who had been on a break due to health concerns, was spotted with his team at Hyderabad airport after returning from Italy on Wednesday morning.

It’s been reported that Prabhas underwent knee surgery in Italy a month ago and took time to recuperate before making his way back to India. As per sources, the actor sustained sustained the knee injury during the filming of ‘Baahubali‘. However, due to professional commitments, he had to delay proper medical attention. Despite the persistent pain, Prabhas prioritized his work commitments.

Now, Prabhas is all set to dive into the promotions for his upcoming movie, ‘Salaar’, alongside director Prashanth Neel. Scheduled for a theatrical release in December, the film is highly anticipated among fans eagerly awaiting Prabhas’ return to the big screen.

As he returns to work post-surgery, the actor is determined to engage in the promotional activities for ‘Salaar’ with full vigor. Are you excited for the BIG box office clash of Dunki and Salaar?