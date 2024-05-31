Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD trailer release date locked

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the screens on June 27 this year. With recent developments like preludes and the unveiling of the special character ‘Bujji’, fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s trailer.

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Release

According to a recent update on X, the much-anticipated trailer of Kalki 2898 AD is all set to arrive on June 7. Yes, you read that right! The trailer is expected to provide a deeper insight into the story, characters, and overall vision of the film.

#Kalki2898AD trailer Will Be Releasing on June 7th #Prabhas — CineCorn.Com By YoungMantra (@cinecorndotcom) May 31, 2024

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic science-fiction action film. Prabhas stars as the lead character, Bhairava, with Deepika Padukone playing an integral role in the narrative. The film also features acclaimed actor Amitabh Bachchan, adding further excitement to the project.

The movie has been in production for a long time. From its posters and teasers, the film promises extravagant visual effects, over-the-top action sequences, and elaborate sets. Fans are keen to see how Prabhas brings his character to life.

With the trailer release just around the corner, excitement is building. Fans can hardly wait to get a glimpse of this highly anticipated film.