Prabhas’ team reaches Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, what’s cooking?

Mumbai: The most awaited multi-starrer movie of South superstar Prabhas titled ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ slated to release on 9th May 2024 has kickstarted their unique promotional activity today leaving fans intrigued by it.

The promotional activity was spotted by public in various places like outside Mumbai’s hottest and most visited destination — global star Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat in Bandra.

Image Source: Twitter

The posters carried by guards/soldiers kind of dressed people have taken the internet by storm leaving the curiosity about the film to the peak.

The Indian science fiction epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, will release theatrically worldwide on May 9. It is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is being made at a massive budget of Rs 600 crores.