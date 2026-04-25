Hyderabad: Tollywood and Bollywood fans are in for a treat as a massive box office clash is shaping up for Eid 2027. Pan-India star Prabhas and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan are both planning big releases during the festive season, creating high anticipation among moviegoers.

Prabhas’ Spirit Creates Buzz

Prabhas is currently shooting for his upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie promises a mix of intense action and emotional drama. Tripti Dimri is the female lead, and the makers are planning a grand release across multiple languages. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 5, 2027, just a few days before Eid. With Prabhas’ strong pan-India appeal, Spirit is expected to draw huge attention, especially in the Hindi belt, where his popularity is growing rapidly.

Salman Khan Returns to Eid

Salman Khan, who has a strong track record of Eid blockbusters, is also gearing up for a festive release. His next film, tentatively titled SVC 63, is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Nayanthara plays the female lead. Salman officially announced the release date for Eid 2027 on social media, exciting fans who are eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen after a few quiet years.

Potential Clash and Box Office Impact

The overlap of release dates has created speculation about a direct clash at the box office. Eid is traditionally a lucrative window, and both films aim to maximise audience reach. While Spirit releases a few days earlier, its opening week might affect the number of screens available for Salman’s film.

On the other hand, Salman’s Eid record could help his movie secure strong initial collections. Industry insiders suggest that either film could consider minor date changes to avoid conflict, but currently both projects are targeting the same festive period.