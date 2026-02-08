Prabhas’s Fauzi faces tight schedule for epic action scenes

Fauzi is set in a period backdrop, and Prabhas plays a soldier, the team is focused on realism and wants Prabhas to do most of his stunts himself, instead of relying on body doubles

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th February 2026 2:38 pm IST
Tollywood
Prabhas's Fauzi Movie poster

Hyderabad: Prabhas’s upcoming film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is an exciting project. The talkie portion of the film is almost finished, but the action scenes are still being worked on. These action sequences are expected to take around 100 days to shoot, which shows that the team is putting a lot of effort into creating intense and high-quality scenes.

Long Action Filming Schedule

The long shooting schedule for action scenes shows the team’s dedication to making the film visually appealing. The makers have brought in a second unit to speed up the filming process by shooting in parallel with the main team. This helps keep the production on track.

The team is aiming for a Dasara release, as this is the best time for a successful box-office launch. However, with so much left to shoot, there are concerns that Fauzi might miss this deadline. If the film doesn’t release this year, it could be delayed for another year, pushing it to 2026 or 2027, which would increase costs. The producers, Mythri Movie Makers, are working hard to meet the release target.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Fauzi is set in a period backdrop, and Prabhas plays a soldier. The team is focused on realism and wants Prabhas to do most of his stunts himself, instead of relying on body doubles. This decision comes after criticism of excessive use of stunt doubles in other films.

Strategic Release Planning

Prabhas is also working on Spirit, set for a 2027 release. To avoid conflicts, the makers of Fauzi want to ensure it releases on time this Dasara. If delayed, the film may face challenges with audience expectations.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th February 2026 2:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button