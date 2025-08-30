Prabhas’s Spirit to feature a surprise Tollywood legend?

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the superstar of Tollywood, is busy with back-to-back films. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who became a top director after the huge success of Animal, is now teaming up with him for Spirit. The film has not started shooting yet, but it is expected to begin soon. Fans are already very excited about this big project.

Even before shooting starts, Spirit is making headlines. Actress Tripti Dimri is expected to play the heroine. Korean actor Don Lee is being considered as the villain. Actors Tarun, Srikanth, and Madonna Sebastian are also said to be part of the movie. Every small update about the cast is keeping the film in the news.

Chiranjeevi to Join?

The biggest talk in the industry is about Megastar Chiranjeevi joining the film. Rumors say he may play Prabhas’s father in the story. The role is said to be very strong and important, just like Anil Kapoor’s role in Animal. If Chiranjeevi agrees, fans believe the film will reach an even bigger level.

For the first time in his career, Prabhas will be seen as a powerful police officer. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s bold direction and the chance of Chiranjeevi joining, expectations are sky high. Fans are waiting for the shoot to start, hoping Spirit will become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.