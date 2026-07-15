Pradeep Constructions gets HC relief in Hussain Sagar FTL project

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, July 15, ordered status quo on the Hussain Sagar Full Tank Level (FTL) case involving Pradeep Constructions, directing that no coercive action be taken against the developer until the next hearing.

According to local news reports, the order came on a petition filed by Pradeep Constructions challenging show-cause notices issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) over its multi-storeyed residential project near Necklace Road, Somajiguda.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court directed that status quo be maintained and that no action be taken against the construction until further orders. The bench also asked the GHMC counsel to file a detailed counter affidavit in the matter.

The case was adjourned, with the court clarifying that the status quo order will remain in force till the next hearing.

The dispute began after GHMC issued a show-cause notice on July 7 under Section 450 of the GHMC Act, proposing cancellation of the building permission granted for the project, following a joint inspection by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), GHMC and the Hyderabad Collectorate.

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Officials had alleged that the project came up within the FTL and buffer zone of Hussain Sagar and on land under dispute, and that the permission was obtained through misrepresentation of facts. No occupancy certificate has been issued for the project so far.