Prajakta Koli gets engaged to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal

Mumbai: Actor Prajakta Koli on Sunday announced her engagement to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ actor shared a picture with her boyfriend and captioned it, “@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend.”

In the selfie, Prajakta flaunted her diamond ring with a big smile.

Soon after the couple announced their engagement, their friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Prajakta’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ co-stars Varun Dhawan dropped heart emoji.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations!!! Always JugJuggJeeyo.” Maniesh Paul posted, “Congraaaats guys!!! All the best @vrishankkhanal.”

Sanya Malhotra commented, “congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Prajakta Koli a.k.a MostlySane was the sole YouTuber from India that Bill Gates welcomed at the Microsoft offices earlier this year. Koli was also one of the six YouTubers invited to the WEF meeting in Davos.

Additionally, she made her Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan-starring film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo,’ and she is well-recognised for appearing in the Netflix series ‘Mismatched.’

Prajakta will be seen in Hindi podcast series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye’.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer.

This is the second instalment of the localised production of Marvel’s Wastelanders and features Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Prajakta Koli as Ash and Jennifer Winget as Kate Bishop.

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye’ will be streaming on Audible, starting September 29.