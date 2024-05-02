Modi helped Prajwal Revanna, who raped 400 women, flee: Rahul

Shivamogga: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna had raped 400 women and made their videos, and sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for soliciting votes for him.

Addressing an election rally here, he targeted Modi and said he should apologise to the women of India for seeking votes for the “mass rapist”.

He said despite having control of all the departments of the country, Modi helped Prajwal fly to Germany.

Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, is facing allegations of sexually abusing women. The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26. JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

“The PM should also apologise to the mothers and sisters of India. Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes videos. This is not a sex scandal but mass rape,” the former Congress President alleged.

“The Prime Minister supported the mass rapist on the stage in front of Karnataka. He (Modi) told Karnataka that if you voted for this rapist, it will help me,” Gandhi alleged and added: “Every woman in Karnataka should know when the Prime Minister was asking for your vote, he was aware of what Prajwal did.”

He further alleged that every BJP leader was aware that Prajwal is a “mass rapist” and yet they supported him and the party formed an alliance with JD(S).

“The PM has insulted every woman of India. The PM, Home Minister Amit Shah and all the BJP leaders should apologise to every woman of the country,” he charged, claiming that no leader in the world would have asked for votes for a “mass rapist”.

“It is news worldwide that the PM solicited votes for a mass rapist. This is BJP’s ideology. They are ready to form alliances and do anything for power,” Gandhi said.