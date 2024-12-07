Pralhad Joshi slams Congress for maternal deaths blame on centre

Bengaluru: Slamming the Congress-led Karnataka government for criticising the Centre over the series of maternal deaths in the state, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that blaming the Central government over the matter is unfair.

Speaking to reporters here, Pralhad Joshi, addressing claims that the Central government approved the intravenous (IV) fluid samples causing maternal deaths, said that similar problems have not occurred in the neighbouring states.

He criticised the Karnataka government for unfairly blaming the Centre and pointed out that even Telangana, under a Congress government, has not faced such issues and maternal deaths are not reported from there.

“The Congress leaders must speak with responsibility,” the Union Minister said.

Pralhad Joshi noted that maternal and newborn deaths have been increasing in the state over the past few months. He accused the Siddaramaiah-led state government of being indifferent to this crisis.

“Despite the maternal deaths, CM Siddaramaiah has not visited Ballari. The government is mired in corruption and irresponsible in supplying poor-quality IV fluids. They are playing with the people’s lives,” he said.

The Union Minister asserted that the cause of the maternal deaths in Ballari was the administration of substandard IV fluids. He also slammed Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao for failing to handle the situation.

Pralhad Joshi earlier charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has completely lost sensitivity regarding the series of maternal deaths reported from the state’s Ballari district.

Speaking to the media on Saturday at the BJP state headquarters, “Jagannath Bhavan” in Bengaluru, Pralhad Joshi expressed his concern over the maternal deaths and the increasing mortality rate of newborns.

He claimed that the government supplied low-quality medicines due to corruption, thus playing with people’s lives.

The Union Minister further criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying in order to protect himself from scams related to MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority), Valmiki Tribal Welfare, and the Excise Department, has neglected governance completely and is making frivolous statements.

Pralhad Joshi said that healthcare is a critical sector for the state government. He also criticised the Congress-led government for often blaming the Central government for everything.

In response to another question, Pralhad Joshi said that state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao lacks sensitivity and finds satisfaction in acting like a sycophant to CM Siddaramaiah.

“If Minister Gundu Rao had any moral integrity, he should have resigned immediately,” he said.

Pralhad Joshi described the situation as nothing more than “drama company” antics.

He also pointed out that the in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao, and the Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil had not visited Ballari.

The issue of maternal deaths in government hospitals in Ballari district again came to the forefront with the death of Sumaya, the latest victim, who was admitted to VIMS in Ballari on November 10.

Following cesarean surgery on November 12, she was administered IV fluids, after which she developed kidney issues that eventually led to multiple organ failure. She was undergoing dialysis but succumbed on December 5.

Prior to Sumaya, Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi and Lalitamma also died due to post-delivery complications in Ballari district.

These incidents have caused widespread concern and outrage across the state.